NFL Week 8 Watchability Index: Top 10 Games to Watch
- Arizona Cardinals
- Baltimore Ravens
- Atlanta Falcons
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Chicago Bears
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Houston Texans
- Green Bay Packers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Los Angeles Rams
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Minnesota Vikings
- Kansas City Chiefs
- New Orleans Saints
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Giants
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Miami Dolphins
- San Francisco 49ers
- New England Patriots
- Seattle Seahawks
- New York Jets
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Washington Commanders
- Tennessee Titans
Jump to a matchup
- 10. Baltimore Ravens (5–2) at Cleveland Browns (1–6)
- 9. Arizona Cardinals (3–4) at Miami Dolphins (2–4)
- 8. Green Bay Packers (5–2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2–5)
- 7. Kansas City Chiefs (6–0) at Las Vegas Raiders (2–5)
- 6. Buffalo Bills (5–2) at Seattle Seahawks (4–3)
- 5. Indianapolis Colts (4–3) at Houston Texans (5–2)
- 4. Philadelphia Eagles (4–2) at Cincinnati Bengals (3–4)
- 3. Dallas Cowboys (3–3) at San Francisco 49ers (3–4)
- 2. Chicago Bears (4–2) at Washington Commanders (5–2)
- 1. Atlanta Falcons (4–3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4–3)
We’re approaching the midway point of the NFL season.
There are some classic matchups on the Week 8 schedule. The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers get together at Levi’s Stadium for a contest between two talented, desperate teams. Then there’s the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, one of the oldest rivalries in the sport.
Finally, a couple of interconference games are worth noting. The Buffalo Bills fly across the country to play the Seattle Seahawks while the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals square off in the Queen City.
So which game is the best this week? Let’s count them down, and start in Cleveland.
10. Baltimore Ravens (5–2) at Cleveland Browns (1–6)
Watchability score: 0.9
Normally, the Browns aren’t seeing this list. But there’s moderate intrigue about what this team looks like without Deshaun Watson. Also, the Ravens have an argument as Kansas City’s top contender in the AFC. Baltimore needs to handle its business against a weak opponent.
9. Arizona Cardinals (3–4) at Miami Dolphins (2–4)
Watchability score: 1.1
This only goes on the index because there’s a chance we see Tua Tagovailoa make his return. Miami isn’t in a good spot but isn’t completely out of the race. As for Arizona, the Cardinals aren’t a playoff team but are usually competitive. It could be a sneaky-tight game.
8. Green Bay Packers (5–2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2–5)
Watchability score: 2.3
The Jaguars return from London and start a brutal five-game stretch by hosting the Packers. Green Bay is trying to stay in the fight for the NFC North’s lead, sitting a half-game behind the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings.
7. Kansas City Chiefs (6–0) at Las Vegas Raiders (2–5)
Watchability score: 3.2
The Chiefs are the lone remaining unbeaten team, but they’re not infallible. The last loss they had came to … the Raiders on Christmas Day. Since then, they’ve charged to 12 straight wins. Can Gardner Minshew deal the Chiefstheir first loss of 2024 in the same building where they won the Super Bowl eight months ago?
6. Buffalo Bills (5–2) at Seattle Seahawks (4–3)
Watchability score: 5.2
The Seahawks find themselves in first place in the NFC West despite a three-game losing streak from Weeks 4 to 6. Buffalo is running away with its division, sitting at least three wins up on everybody. The storyline here? Which team can slow down the other’s passing attack?
5. Indianapolis Colts (4–3) at Houston Texans (5–2)
Watchability score: 6.1
This is for first place in the AFC South. The Colts and Texans are currently in playoff position and already played in Week 1 with Houston winning. If the Texans win again, they sweep the season series and put Indianapolis essentially in a 2.5-game hole.
4. Philadelphia Eagles (4–2) at Cincinnati Bengals (3–4)
Watchability score: 6.8
Enjoy offense? Get ready for a ton of it. The Bengals have struggled against good offenses, giving up 41 points to the Ravens, 38 to the Commanders and 26 to the Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Eagles have weapons galore with A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith and Saquon Barkley. It could be a race to 35.
3. Dallas Cowboys (3–3) at San Francisco 49ers (3–4)
Watchability score: 7.4
There’s not another nondivisional rivalry like this one. The Cowboys and Niners have a blood feud dating back to the 1970s, and this one should be intense. Both desperately need to win, with San Francisco under .500 and Dallas coming off a blowout loss to the Lions. Whoever loses will be in panic mode.
2. Chicago Bears (4–2) at Washington Commanders (5–2)
Watchability score: 7.9
We’re getting a matchup of two teams moving out of their basement apartments for a chance to make the playoffs. Washington looks like a legitimate force with Jayden Daniels, while Caleb Williams has gone from disappointing to terrific over his last three starts.
1. Atlanta Falcons (4–3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4–3)
Watchability score: 8.2
First place in the NFC South is on the line Sunday when the Buccaneers and Falcons meet at Raymond James Stadium. Kirk Cousins is trying to bounce back from a three-turnover performance, while Tampa Bay attempts to win on a short week after losing both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin on Monday night to injuries.