NFL Working to Limit or Ban Prop Bets Amid Recent Sports Gambling Scandals
In the wake of the highly publicized sports gambling scandals that have impacted the NBA and MLB, the NFL is working on implementing new policies in order to curb any such risks in its own games.
The league sent out a memo on Thursday indicating that it had begun actively engaging with state lawmakers and the NFL’s sports betting partners to limit, or potentially outright ban, prop bets.
“From the earliest days of legal sports betting, we have recognized the particular risks associated with prop bets and the corrosive effect they have on fan perceptions, league reputation, and the safety of players, club staff, and game officials,” the league said in its memo.
Among the types of wagers the league is aiming to outlaw include:
Inherently objectionable
“Markets or bets that are inherently or designed to be derogatory or inflammatory, or otherwise based on subject matter against public policy.” Examples of that type of wager include markets for player injuries, fan safety and misconduct.
Officiating-related
“Markets or bets based on officials or officiating.” Those types of wagers include markets for officiating assignments, penalties (such as total penalty yards in a game), replays and more.
Determinable by one person in one play
“Based on outcomes 100% determinable by one person in one play.” Examples in the NFL include a kicker to miss a specific field goal or extra point attempt and a quarterback to throw an incompletion on their first pass attempt. These markets are similar to the ones which MLB experienced trouble with. Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase is alleged to have rigged the outcome of certain pitches, in particular, the first pitch he’d throw in a game. The NFL is aiming to curb the potential for that type of illegal activity to occur in its own games.
Pre-determined outcomes
“Pre-determined outcomes directly related to on-field competition.” Examples of pre-determined prop bets include a player’s availability for the game, and whether the first play from scrimmage will be a run or a pass. Those are decisions made internally by teams and in many cases have likely been established before kickoff.
As for if and when these changes could be implemented, that’s less clear, but as the NFL aims to protect the integrity of the league, it’s being proactive in attempting to prevent a large scandal like the ones plaguing MLB and NBA.