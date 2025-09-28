NFL World Was in Disbelief After Adonai Mitchell's Mistake Erased a Colts Touchdown
The Colts were literal inches away from a spectacular touchdown on Sunday, when wide receiver Adonai Mitchell broke free for what appeared to be six points. Mitchell reached out after tip-toeing the sideline so as to cross the plane of the end zone, but lost control of the ball while extending his arms.
Mitchell fumbled the football and lost it out the back of the end zone, immediately negating what would've been a touchdown for Indianapolis on the road against the Rams.
The play was ruled a touchback and Los Angeles took possession of the ball—overall, a disastrous series of events for the Colts. Mitchell seemed to know what was coming as soon as he lost the ball. While his teammates ran over to celebrate his score, he looked as if he was anticipating the call from the officials.
The football world was floored by Mitchell's costly mistake, and fans had plenty to say on social media over one of the bigger blunders of the 2025 NFL season.
Not a great moment for the young receiver, who will likely be playing that mistake back in his head all night.