NFL World Was in Disbelief After Packers-Cowboys Ends in 40-40 Tie
Sunday night's NFC showdown between the Cowboys and Packers was essentially all for nothing as, after 60 minutes of regulation and 10 minutes of overtime, the contest ended in a 40-40 tie.
Between Romeo Doubs's three-touchdown performance, Micah Parsons's much-anticipated return to Dallas, and a missed pass interference call on Green Bay's final drive, this one from Jerry World was an instant classic—giving fans quite the close to yet another Sunday on football.
And yet, the NFL world is in utter disbelief that after all that, it ended in a tie. Here's a look at some of the reactions that poured in across social media after the clock hit zero from AT&T Stadium on Sunday night:
The Packers (2-1-1) will host the Bengals next Sunday from Lambeau Field for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff while the Cowboys (1-2-1) will head to MetLife Stadium to take on the Jets for a 1:00 p.m. ET start.