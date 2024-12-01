NFL World Frustrated With George Pickens After Unsportsmanlike Penalty vs. Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is known for not hiding his emotions on the football field, and that sometimes comes with a cost.
During Sunday's AFC North rivalry game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Pickens completed a 21-yard first down play on a Steelers drive that ended with a touchdown. However, after the play ended, Pickens was penalized for taunting a Bengals defender as ge was caught slowly dropping the football on the defender while he was on the ground, and then Pickens said something to the Bengals bench.
Pickens's unsportsmanlike conduct penalty cost the Steelers 15 yards. This isn't the first time Pickens has cost his team yardage like this because of his actions.
NFL fans are frustrated with Pickens continuously doing things like this to other players on the field because the Steelers keep paying for his actions. Here's some of the social media response to Pickens's unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
It was an eventful first quarter for Pickens after a pass intended for him from Russell Wilson was intercepted by Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, who then ran the ball back for a touchdown. On the next drive, Pickens scored a 17-yard touchdown to put the Steelers on the board. We'll see how the rest of the rivalry game goes.