NFL World Loved Cowboys Rookie’s Relentless Hustle to Cause Key Fumble vs. Eagles
The Cowboys took down the Eagles on Sunday in a wild comeback win. Dak Prescott led Dallas’s offense to 24 straight points en route to a 24-21 upset victory over the reigning Super Bowl champs. In the immediate aftermath of the win, though, one highlight play stood above the rest—and it came on a punt.
With about five minutes left in the contest and the score even at 21, the Eagles forced the Cowboys to punt from midfield. Philadelphia returner Xavier Gipson unwisely chose to field the punt within his own five-yard line and wound up fumbling the ball; the Cowboys recovered in what was a huge swing in momentum. The fumble was forced by Dallas rookie Alijah Clark. Replay of the fumble showed Clark had to show some serious hustle to even get near Gipson, much less force the fumble, and the NFL world absolutely loved it.
Here’s the extremely cool video still circulating the next day of Clark getting laid out multiple times by an Eagles player before getting back up, sprinting towards the end zone, and causing the fumble on Gipson.
What an awesome shot. Nothing quite shows the relentless physicality and the sheer force of will required to play even a single down in the NFL quite like this.
On the broadcast Tom Brady was enamored with Clark’s effort and his awe was shared throughout the football world.
The Cowboys were not able to do anything with the gift Clark gave them by forcing the fumble. They would turn the ball over on downs at the goal line instead. But it did wind up setting the scene for the win. The Eagles couldn’t move the ball very far while pinned down in their own end and the ‘Boys got the ball back at their own 27-yard line with a minute and a half remaining. Prescott led them down the field and Brandon Aubrey hit the game-winner as time expired.
It wouldn’t have happened without Clark. What a tremendous play by the rookie.
Who is Alijah Clark?
Clark is an undrafted free agent rookie for the Cowboys. He spent most of his college career playing for Syracuse but started as a freshman at Rutgers, where he appeared in seven games before entering the transfer portal. Upon arriving in upstate New York Clark found regular playing time for the Orange defense; he appeared in 37 games for Syracuse and totaled 79 tackles, nine passes defended, and one interception in three years.
Clark was not selected in any of the seven rounds in the 2025 NFL draft and signed with Dallas in early May as a free agent. He failed to make the team out of camp but earned a practice squad spot and was elevated to the 53-man roster as a special teamer heading into Week 5.
Now he has a famous play to his name in a rivalry game. Not too shabby.