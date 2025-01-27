SI

NFL World Reacts to Liam Coen's Very Awkward Moment at Jaguars Press Conference

This one may come back to bite him.

Coen's start to his head coaching career hit a hit of a hiccup on Monday.
After a hectic, back-and-forth week, the Jacksonville Jaguars officially announced Liam Coen as their next head coach at a press conference on Monday.

Things quickly got weird.

Prior to taking questions from local reporters, the 39-year-old let out an awkward, "DUUUUUVAL!"—the team's rallying cry and a shoutout to Duval County—when speaking about the city of Jacksonville.

NFL fans unleashed on the first time head coach across social media. Here's a few of some of the best reactions:

Coen takes over a Jaguars team that went 4-13 in 2024. Known to be one of the league's best offensive gurus, he'll have quarterback Trevor Lawrence to work with on that side of the football.

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

