NFL World Reacts to Liam Coen's Very Awkward Moment at Jaguars Press Conference
This one may come back to bite him.
In this story:
After a hectic, back-and-forth week, the Jacksonville Jaguars officially announced Liam Coen as their next head coach at a press conference on Monday.
Things quickly got weird.
Prior to taking questions from local reporters, the 39-year-old let out an awkward, "DUUUUUVAL!"—the team's rallying cry and a shoutout to Duval County—when speaking about the city of Jacksonville.
Here's a look:
NFL fans unleashed on the first time head coach across social media. Here's a few of some of the best reactions:
Coen takes over a Jaguars team that went 4-13 in 2024. Known to be one of the league's best offensive gurus, he'll have quarterback Trevor Lawrence to work with on that side of the football.
