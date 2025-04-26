SI

NFL World Reacts to Shedeur Sanders Getting Drafted at Last

Sanders is now a Cleveland Brown.

Liam McKeone

Sanders, a projected first-round pick, fell all the way to the Browns in the fifth round
Sanders, a projected first-round pick, fell all the way to the Browns in the fifth round / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Shedeur Sanders plummeted through the NFL draft over the last few days in one of the steepest dives from consensus projection the football world has ever seen. But everything finally came to a head during Saturday's fifth round. The Cleveland Browns selected Sanders with the 144th pick in the draft; the son of Deion will now join a QB room featuring Kenny Pickett, third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, and Joe Flacco with Deshaun Watson out for the year.

Sanders's fall was incredibly publicized as draft pundits and fans alike were left baffled by every team's decision to pass on the Colorado Buffaloes star. It was the biggest talking point of the entire event entering the weekend. And when he was drafted at last, everybody had something to say.

Sanders has officially followed in his father's footsteps and is an NFL player. Whether he can reach the same heights remains to be seen.

