NFL World Reacts to Justin Tucker's Disastrous Day of Missed Kicks
Justin Tucker had an awful game on Sunday and the NFL world noticed.
The eight-time All-Pro kicker had arguably the worst game of his career as the Baltimore Ravens lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-19. In an already terrible season, Tucker missed two field goals and an extra point. As ESPN's Bill Barnwell pointed out, that's as many or more kicks as he missed in 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2019, or 2021.
The 35-year-old is undoubtedly one of the greatest kickers of all time, but 2024 has been a nightmare. He's just 19-of-27 on field goals and 42-of-44 on extra points. His field goal percentage is now 70.4. His previous career low was 82.5 back in 2015.
NFL experts and fans alike wondered if it was time for the Ravens to move on.
It would be a dramatic move for John Harbaugh and the Ravens to cut Tucker, but it would be completely understandable at this point. They have a chance to make a Super Bowl run and can't afford to have a kicker costing them points every week.