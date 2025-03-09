NFL World Reacts to Myles Garrett's Surprising Return to Browns on Record Contract
The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a record-breaking four-year contract extension with defensive end Myles Garrett. The new extension is worth $40 million per year and includes $123.5 million guaranteed for the superstar pass rusher. The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, four-time All-Pro, and former 2017 No. 1 draft pick will remain in Cleveland, and is now the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. Garrett, 29, will now prepare for his ninth season with the Browns.
The extension did come as a surprise because Garrett requested a trade from the team earlier this offseason after he expressed his desire to win. The Browns have made the playoffs twice since Garrett was drafted, but they also went 0-16 his rookie year and just went 3-14 in 2024.
The Browns consistently refused to entertain that trade request, and before the new league year begins, have found a deal that Garrett was willing to agree to so he would stay in Cleveland.
Garrett's new extension brought on mixed reactions, from Browns fans weighing in, memes about his historic payday, and to what the deal means for other superstars looking for another contract. Here are some of the top reactions: