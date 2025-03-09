SI

NFL World Reacts to Myles Garrett's Surprising Return to Browns on Record Contract

Garrett signed a historic extension to remain in Cleveland on Sunday.

Eva Geitheim

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a record-breaking four-year contract extension with defensive end Myles Garrett. The new extension is worth $40 million per year and includes $123.5 million guaranteed for the superstar pass rusher. The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, four-time All-Pro, and former 2017 No. 1 draft pick will remain in Cleveland, and is now the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. Garrett, 29, will now prepare for his ninth season with the Browns.

The extension did come as a surprise because Garrett requested a trade from the team earlier this offseason after he expressed his desire to win. The Browns have made the playoffs twice since Garrett was drafted, but they also went 0-16 his rookie year and just went 3-14 in 2024.

The Browns consistently refused to entertain that trade request, and before the new league year begins, have found a deal that Garrett was willing to agree to so he would stay in Cleveland.

Garrett's new extension brought on mixed reactions, from Browns fans weighing in, memes about his historic payday, and to what the deal means for other superstars looking for another contract. Here are some of the top reactions:

Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

