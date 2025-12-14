NFL World Reacts to Patrick Mahomes Suffering an Ugly Knee Injury
Patrick Mahomes suffered a scary knee injury during the Chiefs’ 16-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday, and the NFL world was in shock.
The loss eliminated Kansas City from the playoffs, but may also have cost the team its quarterback.
Mahomes was injured while rolling to his right to throw a pass away. Los Angeles defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand grabbed his legs, and Mahomes’s left knee bent awkwardly. He was down on the field and appeared to be in a considerable amount of pain before being helped off the field and back to the locker room.
Video of the play is below.
Pundits, fans, and players from across the NFL world reacted to what could be a devastating injury.
There is no word on the severity of the injury, but given that the Chiefs have been eliminated from the playoffs, it would be shocking to see him play again this season.
Mahomes, Chiefs eliminated from the playoffs
Mahomes’s injury is Kansas City’s main concern right now, but the team was also eliminated from the playoffs with its loss to the Chargers. The Chiefs will miss the postseason for the first time since 2014.
It has been a remarkable run for the franchise, as they have made the playoffs in 10 straight seasons and have won nine consecutive AFC West titles. Both runs end this year. This will be the second time in 13 seasons as head coach of the Chiefs that Andy Reid will miss the playoffs.
We’ll hear more about Mahomes in the next few days, but the Chiefs are essentiall done for the season.