NFL World Reacts to Ravens Shockingly Blowing 15-Point 4th Quarter Lead to Bills
The Ravens came into Buffalo on Sunday ready to avenge their loss to the Bills in the divisional round last January. The Ravens rolled over the Bills throughout the game, with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry putting in dominant performances to take a 40-25 lead with under five minutes to play.
Baltimore was well on their way to revenge and a Week 1 win over one of their top AFC rivals, until the Bills remarkably came back to win the game.
Josh Allen and the Bills lowered the Ravens' lead to 40-32 by scoring a touchdown with just under four minutes remaining, and then Henry fumbled to give Buffalo the ball again. The Bills scored a touchdown off that fumble, but then failed to make the two-point conversion. Still, the Buffalo defense stepped up, forcing the Ravens to punt after a three-and-out, and giving Allen enough time to march down the field for a game-winning kick off the foot of Matt Prater to win 41-40.
Despite having over a 99% chance of winning, the Ravens somehow blew the lead. Here's a look at the top reactions after Baltimore's unbelievable loss.
'Game of the Year'
Outside of the Ravens' crushing blown lead, the game was anointed an instant classic. Bills-Ravens was expected to be a showdown between two great teams and MVP-winning quarterbacks, and it more than lived up to the hype. Several fans took to social media to already call it the "game of the year,” even with so much season left to play.