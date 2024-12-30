NFL World Salutes Jayden Daniels After Clutch OT Heroics Clinch Commanders Playoff Berth
The Washington Commanders have found themselves a franchise quarterback. They're also headed back to the playoffs for the first time since adopting the Commanders nickname.
Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels put an end to Washington's back-and-forth battle with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, putting on a show in overtime as he marched his team down field and delivered a game-winning touchdown pass.
The victory sees the Commanders improve to 11–5 and clinches a playoff berth for the franchise. It'll be their first trip to the postseason since 2020, when they were still the Washington Football Team, and the franchise's second playoff berth in the last decade. It's the first time Washington has won more than 10 games in a season since 1991.
Daniels pioneered a 12-play, 70-yard drive during which he made some big plays with both his arm and his legs, capping it off with a touchdown pass to Zach Ertz. NFL fans had plenty to say about the standout rookie after his big game, during which he became the first rookie to throw for three touchdown passes and rush for more than 125 yards in a game.