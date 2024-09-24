Josh Allen Delivers Utterly Dominant First Half vs. Jaguars
The Buffalo Bills were firing on all cylinders during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. Josh Allen and Co. found the end zone five times before halftime, racking up 34 points and taking a 31-point lead heading into the break.
It was a dominating performance on both sides of the ball. The Bills' defense made life difficult for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville offense, who recorded just 70 total yards in the first half.
Meanwhile, the Bills had five different touchdown scorers as they put up 288 yards across the first two quarters of play. It only took them five possessions to do all that, as they scored every single time they took control of the ball.
Allen in particular was outstanding. He completed 22 of 28 pass attempts and threw four touchdowns in the first half, leaving NFL fans completely awestruck over what was a near-perfect performance from Buffalo.
The NFL world saluted Allen after his MVP-like performance in prime time.