NFLPA Executive Director Lloyd Howell Resigns Amid Conflict of Interest Concerns
Lloyd Howell is out as executive director of the NFL players association after just over two years in the role, he announced on Thursday evening. The decision comes amid a string of reports calling into question the process by which he earned the high-profile position by Pablo Torre and Mike Florio, and concerns over conflicts of interest stemming from his role as a paid consultant for The Carlyle Group, a private equity firm that was recently added to a list of NFL-approved groups able to seek minority ownership stakes in NFL franchises. His association with the firm was first reported by ESPN last week.
"Two years ago, I accepted the role of Executive Director of the NFLPA because I believe deeply in the mission of this union and the power of collective action to drive positive change for the players of America's most popular sport," Howell wrote in his statement. "Out members deserve a union that will fight relentlessly for their health, safety, financial futures, and long-term well-being. My priority has been to lead that fight by serving this union with focus and deciation.
"It's clear that my leadership has become a distraction to the important work the NFLPA advances every day. For this reason, I have informed the NFLPA Executive Committee that I am stepping down as Executive Director of the NFLPA and Chairman of the Board of NFL Players effective immediately. I hope this will allow the NFLPA to maintain its focus on its player members ahead of the upcoming season."
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.