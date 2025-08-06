NFLPA Interim Head David White Issues First Statement to Player Membership
NFL Players Association interim executive director David White issued his first statement to player membership on Wednesday, as he looks to restore confidence in the union following the tumultuous exit of former executive director Lloyd Howell Jr..
Howell resigned last month after an investigation revealed that he charged the union thousands of dollars for visits to a strip club.
White outlined three key points in his initial statement to the players: restoring confidence in the union, addressing time-sensitive challenges facing the organization, and laying the groundwork for success under permanent leadership.
"I want to thank you for entrusting me with helping to guide and lead your union during this critical time," White wrote. "I'll be visiting you in person throughout the season and look forward to hearing directly from you. This is the first of many communications where I'll outline our priorities, challenges and successes, keeping you informed of what your union will be doing on your behalf. ... The union's mission is simple: to protect and empower you. To do that effectively, we must be united with clear priorities, transparent communication and consistent actions that demonstrate our understanding of what you need and want."
The full statement from White can be found here, courtesy of ESPN's Adam Schefter: