NFLPA Reveals Players Who Sold the Most Licensed Merchandise in 2024–25
In the NFL, players are able to sell merchandise bearing their names through the magic of licensing.
"An NFLPA license delivers rights for over 2,000 current NFL players through its group licensing program," the players' union's website reads. "The group license is for six or more players."
Accordingly, the union is able to track which players sell the most licensed merchandise—and on Wednesday it unveiled its annual top 10 in that category.
The leading merchandise-seller in the NFL in the 2025 season was none other than Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who became the first running back to lead all players in that category since 2017.
Barkley was followed by four quarterbacks: the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, the Eagles' Jalen Hurts, the Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels and the Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson rounded out the top 10.
The year 2025 was kind to Barkley, who rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns in a campaign for the ages. He punctuated his reign by registering 97 total yards in Philadelphia's 40–22 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.