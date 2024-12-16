SI

Nick Bonitto 'Fumble' Return Touchdown Capped With Marshawn Lynch Celebration

Stephen Douglas

Nick Bonitto celebrates one of the funniest fumble recoveries ever.
Nick Bonitto celebrates one of the funniest fumble recoveries ever.
The Denver Broncos overcame three interceptions thrown by quarterback Bo Nix to beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-13 in Week 15. Luckily, the Denver defense stepped up and created five turnovers of their own, picking off Anthony Richardson twice to go along with three fumble recoveries.

One of those fumble recoveries looked a lot like a pick-six. With the Colts only down four points early in the fourth quarter, they tried a trick play where wide receiver Adonai Mitchell was supposed to throw the ball back to quarterback Anthony Richardson.

The play call did not account for Nick Bonitto.

Since Mitchell was throwing the ball backwards it counts as a fumble, but what it looked like was one of the cooler pick-sixes you will ever see. Bonitto caught the ball in stride and took it to the house. And when he got to the goal line he turned around and jumped backwards into the end zone like Marshawn Lynch used to do.

Bonitto was penalized for the celebration because children were watching, but the highlight remains cool and the points stayed on the board.

Detroit's Jameson Williams was fined earlier this season for the same celebration, so Bonitto should prepare himself for a call from the league office on Monday.

