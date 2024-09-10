Nick Bosa Couldn’t Even Get a Holding Call in a Jets Lineman’s Chokehold
The San Francisco 49ers held a 16-7 lead over the New York Jets at halftime of their Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup. The 49ers dominated the first half statistically, outgaining the Jets 210-83 and winning the time of possession battle decisively.
The one facet of the game where the Jets did hold an advantage was in penalties. San Francisco was called for two penalties for 20 yards while the Jets were not penalized at all in the half. Not that they weren't trying.
During one play in the second quarter, officials did throw a flag on the Jets for illegal formation. Since the result of the play was an incomplete pass that made it fourth down, the 49ers declined.
What wasn't called on the play was the chokehold that left tackle Tyron Smith put 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa in to prevent him from getting to Aaron Rodgers.
It's hard to understand how this was missed.