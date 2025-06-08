Nick Chubb Reportedly Expected to Sign With AFC South Team This Week
Running back Nick Chubb is reportedly expected to sign with the Houston Texans on Monday so long as his physical goes well, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
The Texans currently have Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, and fourth-round pick Woody Marks among the backs on their depth chart. Mixon is coming off a 1,000-yard rushing season in his first year with Houston, but the team's run game still had room for improvement from a season ago.
Chubb has spent the entirety of his career with the Browns to this point, and earlier this offseason expressed that he wanted to remain with the Browns. However, Cleveland did not feel the same way. The Browns instead drafted two running backs in Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, while also getting Jerome Ford to agree to a pay cut to stay with the team. General manager Andrew Berry said in May that a reunion with Chubb was "increasingly unlikely," making it clear that Chubb coming back was a long-shot.
Though Chubb had four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons from 2019-22 and made the Pro Bowl in each of those years, his career took an unfortunate turn when he suffered a gruesome knee injury early in the 2023 season. Chubb returned partway through the 2024 season, but did not look like his old self before suffering a broken foot in Week 15.
Assuming Chubb's physical goes well, he will look to rebound from two injury-plagued years with the Texans.