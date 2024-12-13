Nick Foles Says Eagles Had Plans to Counter Patriots Possibly Cheating in Super Bowl
If the Patriots were going to try and pull any funny business ahead of Super Bowl LII, the Eagles were ready for it.
In a recent interview with Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast, former Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles shared what went into his team's preparation for their big game against New England back in 2018—including being two steps ahead just in case the Pats were to try and steal their plays.
"Going into the game, I felt like we had a great preparation those two weeks," Foles explained. "We shredded all our papers, and we hid all our stuff, and in the walkthrough we had 13-15 guys [on the field] so if they did have cameras in the stadium we were set... We literally had 13 guys in the huddle and we just said, 'Do whatever you want,' and we were like hiding simple plays."
He later continued: "Even when we got sheets of paper at the hotel, they'd be like, 'Are you done with that?'...and they'd shred it right there."
The Patriots, of course, are in part known for the infamous "Spygate" and "Deflategate" scandals, where they were accused of cheating in various fashions.
"Teams want the advantage," Foles later said. "We see it in sports all the time. Every team is trying to find the advantage to get the upper hand. But going into the game, so much respect for the Patriots."
In the end, it was Philadelphia who came out of Super Bowl LII victorious thanks to a 41-point performance from Foles and the Eagles' offense. The 35-year-old announced his retirement in 2024 after going unsigned in '23.