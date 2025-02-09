Nick Foles Sends Motivational Message to Eagles Players Ahead of Super Bowl LIX
Ex-Philadelphia Eagle Nick Foles had a message for his former team ahead of Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
"Today is a special day for everyone involved in the Super Bowl," Foles wrote on social media. "Enjoy every moment and give your all. Play for your brothers next to you. Be present, execute at your highest level, and leave it all on the field. Fly Eagles Fly!"
If anyone can motivate this team to reach new heights, it's Foles. The journeyman quarterback made history in 2018 by leading the Birds to their first Super Bowl title back as the backup to Carson Wentz, who went down in Week 14 with an ACL injury. And though the QB failed to replicate that success in the years following, Philadelphia will always remember him as the guy who made their Super Bowl dreams come true.
So if Jalen Hurts can channel some of that clutch energy come Sunday night, a Lombardi trophy could very well be in the cards for the 215. In Foles we trust.