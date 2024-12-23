SI

Nick Jonas Reacts to Vikings' 'Camp Rock' Celebration After Game-Winning Interception

Lots of '90s kids loved this pop culture reference.

Madison Williams

The Minnesota Vikings recreate a dance from "Camp Rock 2."
The Minnesota Vikings recreate a dance from "Camp Rock 2." / NFL/Screengrab
In this story:

The Minnesota Vikings executed another fun celebration on Sunday vs. the Seattle Seahawks that made many '90s kids very happy.

Some of the Vikings offense, led by safety Camryn Bynum, learned a famous dance sequence from the Disney Channel movie Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, which came out in 2010. Bynum has initiated multiple pop culture reference dances this season, including ones from The Parent Trap and White Chicks.

Bynum posted a video of him and his teammates learning the Camp Rock routine before Sunday's game. It took quite a bit of practice to perfect the celebration, which was loved by many NFL fans on Sunday after the Vikings intercepted the Seahawks to win the game. Take a look at the practice vs. actual celebration that Bynum posted—it's pretty spot on.

The Vikings received one of the best seals of approval they could've gotten after the celebration went viral. One of the movie's stars Nick Jonas replied to Bynum's video with "Incredible." Bynum respectively responded by calling Jonas "A legend."

This was probably a pretty special moment for Bynum as he was born in 1998 and grew up with this era of Disney Channel movies, including the Camp Rock movies.

Can't wait to see what Bynum plans next.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL