Nick Jonas Reacts to Vikings' 'Camp Rock' Celebration After Game-Winning Interception
The Minnesota Vikings executed another fun celebration on Sunday vs. the Seattle Seahawks that made many '90s kids very happy.
Some of the Vikings offense, led by safety Camryn Bynum, learned a famous dance sequence from the Disney Channel movie Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, which came out in 2010. Bynum has initiated multiple pop culture reference dances this season, including ones from The Parent Trap and White Chicks.
Bynum posted a video of him and his teammates learning the Camp Rock routine before Sunday's game. It took quite a bit of practice to perfect the celebration, which was loved by many NFL fans on Sunday after the Vikings intercepted the Seahawks to win the game. Take a look at the practice vs. actual celebration that Bynum posted—it's pretty spot on.
The Vikings received one of the best seals of approval they could've gotten after the celebration went viral. One of the movie's stars Nick Jonas replied to Bynum's video with "Incredible." Bynum respectively responded by calling Jonas "A legend."
This was probably a pretty special moment for Bynum as he was born in 1998 and grew up with this era of Disney Channel movies, including the Camp Rock movies.
Can't wait to see what Bynum plans next.