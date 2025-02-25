Nick Sirianni Says Bid to Ban Eagles' Trademark Tush Push Play 'A Little Insulting'
Rarely in the history of sports has one team become as closely associated with one play as the Philadelphia Eagles with the Tush Push.
The play is fairly straightforward—two players push quarterback Jalen Hurts forward in a variation on the familiar quarterback sneak—yet it has inspired angst from fans and opponents alike. Now, the Green Bay Packers are reportedly spearheading a bid to ban it.
On Tuesday, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni criticized the campaign to ban the play.
“I almost feel a little insulted because we work so hard at that play,” Sirianni said. “The amount of things that we’ve looked into—how to coach that play, the fundamentals... The fact that it’s a successful play for the Eagles and people want to take that away, I think is a little unfair.”
Philadelphia rode the play—and many others, of course—to its second Super Bowl championship in 2024, culminating in a 40–22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9.