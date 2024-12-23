Nick Sirianni Used One Word to Describe Eagles’ Struggles in Loss to Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles had their 10-game winning streak come to an end Sunday when they lost to the Washington Commanders, 36-33, in dramatic fashion. The Eagles had a 13-point lead heading into the fourth quarter but then gave up 22 points in the final 15 minutes and lost on a touchdown with six seconds left.
It was a brutal day for the Eagles, who are now 12-3. They lost starting quarterback Jalen Hurts early to a concussion but were still in position to win the game thanks to some good play from backup QB Kenny Pickett.
Defensively, the Eagles forced five turnovers, which should usually lead to a win. Head coach Nick Sirianni spoke after the game and used the word "sloppy" a lot to describe how his team blew such a winnable game.
"Just sloppy," Sirianni said. "Sloppy with penalties. Sloppy with too many men on the field. Sloppy with our fundamentals. When you play a good football team like we played today and you’re sloppy, regardless of how many turnovers you force it is going to be hard to win. What I said to those guys is that when it’s sloppy with every piece of every piece of that that’s always going to be on me as the head coach."
The Eagles will look to bounce back next Sunday when they host the rival Cowboys.