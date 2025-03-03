Nick Sirianni Hilariously Calls Out Podcast Producer That Wanted Him Fired From Eagles
Just a year after a number of fans pleaded and called for the Philadelphia Eagles to fire coach Nick Sirianni, or at least had him on the hot seat, he ended up leading the Eagles to their second Super Bowl win in franchise history.
Among those who saying Sirianni was on the hot seat after the Eagles' playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season was Pardon My Take producer Max Dolente.
Following the Eagles' Super Bowl win, Sirianni was taking pictures with fans. Dolente saw Sirianni, but chose not to ask for a picture at the time.
"I didn't ask for a picture because I was like, 'This is the best night of his life.'" Dolente told Sirianni during the coach's Monday appearance on Pardon My Take. "I wanted you to enjoy the night and not get hounded with a bunch of pictures."
Sirianni interjected shortly after saying, "Wait a second, Max, you wanted me fired."
Dolente then responded: "People in Philly, sometimes we get over emotional and say things we don't mean."
Sirianni proved many wrong this season. Though the end of the Eagles' 2023–24 season was far from what Philadelphia fans hoped for, Sirianni and the Eagles rebounded with a Super Bowl trophy. When it comes down to it, Sirianni has been one of the NFL's most successful coaches since taking over the Eagles in 2021. In his four seasons with Philadelphia, he has made the playoffs each season, the Super Bowl twice, and has now won his first Lombardi Trophy.
"I'm grateful for the criticism. I'm grateful for the adversity," Sirianni said after. " ... I have no doubt in my mind it would have been hard to win the Super Bowl this year if we didn't finish the season the way we did last year."