Nick Sirianni Addresses Relationship With Eagles QB Jalen Hurts After Latest Report

The head coach noted 'all relationships need work' while speaking to reporters.

Liam McKeone

Dec 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni (L) and quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson (R) talk during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
For any NFL team to function, the head coach and starting quarterback must be on the same page. Thus, as the world watched the Philadelphia Eagles cease to function in the second half of the 2023 season en route to an underwhelming playoff exit, questions emerged regarding the relationship between head coach Nick Sirianni and star quarterback Jalen Hurts.

It's come under a strong microscope as the season draws near, with a report from The Athletic prompting Hurts to tell reporters he trusts Sirianni to lead the team in the right direction. Then, on Wednesday, Sirianni held his own session with media to insist all is well between him and the QB.

"Jalen and I are in a really great place," Sirianni said. "Every relationship that you have needs work with everybody, and we've always continued to try and work at that."

This answer comes in wake of the latest report to cast a concerning light on said relationship between coach and quarterback. Earlier the same morning, ESPN released a deep-dive report in which one source described things as "fractured" between Sirianni and Hurts during the 2023 season. While Sirianni obviously did not address what might have happened last season he sounds confident things are good between the two of them for this year.

It's a big season for Sirianni to prove to the franchise that retaining him was the right call. Hurts is central to doing so, and how they can work together will play a big part in how the year will unfold.

