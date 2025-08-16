Nick Sirianni and Kevin Stefanski Shared a Laugh Over Preseason Attempt to Ice Kicker
Icing the kicker in a preseason game? You better believe defending Super Bowl champion coach Nick Sirianni is going to try his luck.
As Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel led his team down the field before halftime during his preseason debut, Stefanski sent out his field-goal unit to try and tack on three points with two seconds left on the clock before the break. Sirianni wasn't going to let the Browns get off that easy though in the exhibition contest, calling a timeout to try and ice kicker Andre Szmyt before his attempt.
The moment led to a big laugh from Sirianni as he smiled across the field at Stefanski who could only shake his head and point his finger at his opposing coach.
That was no problem for Szmyt though, as he knocked through the 49-yard field goal after the timeout.
Stefanski, a Philadelphia native, appeared to receive some playful banter from Sirianni after the hilarious moment. Szmyt is behind Dustin Hopkins on Cleveland's most recent depth chart after he spent last season on the team's practice squad. Although his head coach shook his head at the move from Sirianni, I'm sure he was somewhat appreciative of the attempt to simulate a live-game situation.