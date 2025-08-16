SI

Nick Sirianni and Kevin Stefanski Shared a Laugh Over Preseason Attempt to Ice Kicker

Sirianni couldn't help but laugh.

Blake Silverman

Kevin Stefanski and Nick Sirianni laughed at Sirianni's attempt to ice the kicker during their preseason game
Kevin Stefanski and Nick Sirianni laughed at Sirianni's attempt to ice the kicker during their preseason game / Screengrab via NFL Network
In this story:

Icing the kicker in a preseason game? You better believe defending Super Bowl champion coach Nick Sirianni is going to try his luck.

As Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel led his team down the field before halftime during his preseason debut, Stefanski sent out his field-goal unit to try and tack on three points with two seconds left on the clock before the break. Sirianni wasn't going to let the Browns get off that easy though in the exhibition contest, calling a timeout to try and ice kicker Andre Szmyt before his attempt.

The moment led to a big laugh from Sirianni as he smiled across the field at Stefanski who could only shake his head and point his finger at his opposing coach.

That was no problem for Szmyt though, as he knocked through the 49-yard field goal after the timeout.

Stefanski, a Philadelphia native, appeared to receive some playful banter from Sirianni after the hilarious moment. Szmyt is behind Dustin Hopkins on Cleveland's most recent depth chart after he spent last season on the team's practice squad. Although his head coach shook his head at the move from Sirianni, I'm sure he was somewhat appreciative of the attempt to simulate a live-game situation.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NFL