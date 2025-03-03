Nick Sirianni Pinpoints Moment He Knew Eagles Would Win Super Bowl LIX vs. Chiefs
Two years after a devastating Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles got their payback in the big game last month—and then some.
The Eagles delivered an impressive beatdown of the once-reigning champs in a 40-22 blowout victory in Super Bowl LIX, causing all kinds of problems for Patrick Mahomes and Co. as they shut out the Chiefs in the first half.
Philly had every reason to put the pedal to the metal given Mahomes’s historically clutch stats, but even Eagles coach Nick Sirianni knew the game was long over before the final whistle blew.
Sirianni was asked on a recent episode of Pardon My Take exactly when he knew his team would come away with the victory. With the Mahomes and Andy Reid on the other sideline, Sirianni couldn’t be too careful:
“In 2022 we were up 24-14 at halftime, and they were getting the ball to come out of the half and they went down and scored,” Sirianni said (around the 50:45 mark). “We were up 24-0 at halftime [this year], and they were getting the ball to come out of the half, so we knew how important that drive was going to be.
“When we were up 40-6, I remember saying to our staff, ‘I think let’s take the starters out.’ And one of the coaches was like, ‘Coach, you sure?’ There was like six minutes left. And I go, ‘Yes, I’m sure.’”
The Chiefs would score two garbage-time touchdowns in the final five minutes of the game to make the score a little less embarrassing, though they likely knew as well as Sirianni did that the game was out of reach by then.
“That’s a phenomenal team we played, with phenomenal coaches and phenomenal players, maybe one of the best players of all time on the other sideline,” continued Sirianni. “It wasn’t, ‘Hey, until the fat lady sings.’ We knew at some point when it was 40-6 with five minutes left to go we could be there.”