Nick Sirianni Had Profane Plea for Kellen Moore After Super Bowl Win
Nick Sirianni doesn't want his offensive coordinator to go anywhere.
On Sunday night, after the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 at Super Bowl LIX, Sirianni was asked about offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and unleashed an NSFW plea. Moore has been linked to the New Orleans Saints head coaching vacancy, and most believe he'll take the job. However, his head coach wants him to stay put.
During the Lombardi Trophy presentation, Fox's Terry Bradshaw asked Sirianni about Moore and the 43-year-old head coach said, "Hey Kellen, you know, let's run this s--t back, Kellen. Let's run this back."
Reports suggest Moore will finalize a deal with the Saints as soon as Monday but it's not surprising Sirianni wants him back. The Eagles were phenomenal on offense this season, which was Moore's first in Philadelphia. On Sunday during the Super Bowl, his offense gained 345 yards, including 210 through the air and 135 on the ground.
We'll see if Sirianni's plea and the title changed Moore's mind.