Nick Sirianni’s Super Bowl and Playoff Record
Despite facing plenty of criticism, Nick Sirianni has been nothing short of elite through his brief, four-year career as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Now he’s led the Eagles to a second Super Bowl during his tenure and set for a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs.
He might rub some people the wrong way, but he wins games at an incredible clip. Now, on the cusp of Super Bowl LIX, let’s take a look at Sirianni’s career to this point.
Nick Sirianni’s Coaching Journey
Team
Role
Year(s)
Mount Union
Defensive Backs Coach
2004-2006
IUP
Wide Receivers Coach
2006-2008
Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive Quality Control Coach
2009
Kansas City Chiefs
Assistant Quarterbacks Coach
2010
Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive Quality Control Coach
2011
Kansas City Chiefs
Wide Receivers Coach
2012
San Diego Chargers
Offensive Quality Control Coach
2013
San Diego Chargers
Quarterbacks Coach
2014-2015
Los Angeles Chargers
Wide Receivers Coach
2016-2017
Indianapolis Colts
Offensive Coordinator
2018-2020
Philadelphia Eagles
Head Coach
2021-present
Sirianni was an offensive assistant for Kansas City in 2009 and eventually worked his way up to become the wide receivers coach. But when Andy Reid was hired in 2013, Sirianni wasn’t retained.
So he signed with the then-San Diego Chargers as a quarterbacks and wide receivers coach. In 2018, he became the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, a position he held until 2020, when he was hired by the Eagles as head coach.
Since taking over in Philadelphia, Sirianni has led the team to 53 wins in four seasons (including playoffs). He’s finished over .500 in every season in Philadelphia and has won two NFC championships.
After an introductory news conference that left a lot of people questioning the hire, Sirianni closed the season on a 7-3 run and made the playoffs.
But the next season was a true tour de force. Sirianni led Philadelphia to 14 wins, something that had never been done in franchise history. He was named the Coach of the Year and the Eagles made it to the Super Bowl, but fell to Kansas City.
After another 14-win campaign in 2024, Sirianni and the Eagles will clash with Kansas City again, but this time he’s hoping for a different outcome.
Nick Sirianni’s NFL Playoffs Record By Year
Team
Season
Playoff W-L
Notes
Philadelphia Eagles
2021
0-1
Lost to Buccaneers in Wild Card
Philadelphia Eagles
2022
2-1
Lost to Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII
Philadelphia Eagles
2023
0-1
Lost to Buccaneers in Wild Card
Philadelphia Eagles
2024
3-0 (currently)
Reached Super Bowl LIX
Nick Sirianni’s Career Accomplishments
Sirianni’s 48 regular season victories in his first four seasons is second-most in NFL history. George Seifert has the most, but of course he took over a San Francisco 49ers team that had just won the Super Bowl and featured Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.
When Sirianni took over the Eagles, they were coming off an 11-loss season and were a shell of the team that won Super Bowl LII.
Sirianni has led Philadelphia to two Super Bowls, with different coordinators each time. He’s never missed the playoffs. He also has the highest winning percentage among active NFL coaches.
But even with all that, he still found himself on the hotseat last season. Philadelphia jumped out to a 10-1 record but faltered down the stretch to finish 11-6. Then the Eagles were upset by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs.
Just a year later and Sirianni has perhaps the best Eagles team he’s ever had.
In short, the news conferences might not go the way you’d like, but there’s hardly anyone better than Sirianni at winning football games right now.
We’ll see if he can add “Super Bowl winning head coach” to his already impressive list of accomplishments when the Eagles and Chiefs clash on Sunday in Super Bowl LIX.