Nick Sirianni’s Answer About Saquon Barkley After Loss to Bucs Had Eagles Fans Fuming
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered one of the most humiliating losses of Week 4 when they were blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 33-16, in a game that never really felt as close as that lopsided final score.
How bad was it for Philadelphia? The Eagles started the game with three straight three-and-outs and fell behind 24-0 midway through the second quarter.
Head coach Nick Sirianni had fans fuming after the game when he tried to explain why the team didn't get Saquon Barkley involved enough in the first few possessions.
“We had nine plays," Sirianni said. "Three of them were third downs. So now, he had two carries on six plays. That’s the way football works. We weren’t sustaining drives.”
After last season's collapse and now with a slow start to this season, Eagles fans are fed up with Sirianni. They blasted the coach over that Barkley explanation.