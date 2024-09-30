SI

Nick Sirianni’s Answer About Saquon Barkley After Loss to Bucs Had Eagles Fans Fuming

Many Eagles fans want their head coach to be fired after Sunday's loss.

Andy Nesbitt

The Eagles are 2-2 after getting blown out by the Buccaneers on Sunday.
The Eagles are 2-2 after getting blown out by the Buccaneers on Sunday. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered one of the most humiliating losses of Week 4 when they were blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 33-16, in a game that never really felt as close as that lopsided final score.

How bad was it for Philadelphia? The Eagles started the game with three straight three-and-outs and fell behind 24-0 midway through the second quarter.

Head coach Nick Sirianni had fans fuming after the game when he tried to explain why the team didn't get Saquon Barkley involved enough in the first few possessions.

“We had nine plays," Sirianni said. "Three of them were third downs. So now, he had two carries on six plays. That’s the way football works. We weren’t sustaining drives.”

After last season's collapse and now with a slow start to this season, Eagles fans are fed up with Sirianni. They blasted the coach over that Barkley explanation.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL