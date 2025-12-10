Nick Sirianni Addresses Speculation That Eagles Could Bench QB Jalen Hurts
Just nine months have passed since the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Chiefs, yet Phialdelphia already seems to be back in crisis mode. After an 8-2 start, the team has lost three games in a row—each in less inspiring fashion than the last.
On Monday, the Eagles bottomed out as quarterback Jalen Hurts tossed four picks in a 22–19 overtime loss to the Chargers. Appearing on WIP-FM Wednesday, Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni adamantly denied plans to bench the reigning Super Bowl MVP.
"I think that's ridiculous," Sirianni said. "I know every time I go out in that field with Jalen Hurts as our quarterback, we have a chance to win the game."
Jalen Hurts's Struggles in 2025 vs. Previous Years
This season, Hurts has thrown 19 touchdowns against six interceptions while rushing for eight scores. On the surface, these numbers are roughly on par with his career totals, but his play has flagged significantly in recent weeks.
On Nov. 10 against the Packers, Hurts mustered just one touchdown through the air in a 10–7 victory. His only score came on the ground against the Lions as he completed just 50% of his passes. Hurts played somewhat better in defeat against the Cowboys, but a shaky outing against the Bears and his four-interception evening in Inglewood, Calif., raised questions that have persisted on and off for years.
Questions around Hurts may seem bewildering to outsiders—he does have a pair of Pro Bowls to his name just six years into his career, and in 2022 he garnered credible MVP talk. However, it's clear something in the Eagles' offense isn't working, and time is running out for them to fix it.
"This is a team game," Sirianni said. "This is the most ultimate team game. When you win, you win together as a team, you lose together as a team. It's never just one thing."