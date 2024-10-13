Cameras Caught Nick Sirianni Talking Trash to Fans as Eagles Beat Browns
Nick Sirianni was clearly feeling himself as his Philadelphia Eagles were on their way to beating the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
During the final minute of the Eagles' 20-16 win over the Browns, Philly's coach walked over to the stands and tapped his ear as if to say "I can't hear you" then yelled at fans near the bench. It was an odd scene because the Eagles were at home.
Video is below.
Sirianni has been under fire from Eagles fans after the way his team finished the 2023 season and started the 2024 campaign. Philadelphia lost six of its final seven games including a playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Eagles opened the 2024 season 2-2 and entered Sunday's game coming off a bye that was preceded by a 33-16 blowout loss to the Bucs.
A four-point win over the lowly Browns isn't going to turn Philly's season around, so maybe Sirianni should cool it on the trash talk until his teams reels off a few good wins.