Browns Running Back Nick Chubb Start Season on Physically Unable to Perform List

The Cleveland Browns star will miss at least the first four games of the season, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sep 18, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is taken from the field on a cart after suffering an apparent injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is expected to start the regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list as he continues to recover from his serious knee injury and multiple surgeries stemming from his injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers last September, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Chubb beginning the season on the PUP list means that he will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

The 28-year-old Chubb rushed for a career-high 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022, and entered the 2023 season as one of the league's best running backs. After all, Chubb had eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark in four straight seasons after coming up four yards short in his rookie campaign in 2018.

Chubb's torn ACL suffered two games into the 2023 season necessitated multiple knee surgeries and the jury is out on just how effective he will be once he returns to the backfield for Cleveland.

