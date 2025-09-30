Not Even Joe Burrow Could Save the Bengals Now
Let’s not waste any more time here because the Bengals have been decaying for a while now.
The Bengals are cooked and we probably could have put a fork in their season before Monday night’s 28–3 debacle against the Broncos.
This team is going nowhere with or without Joe Burrow. He’s not saving this team if he returns from his toe injury in a few months. But, sure, keep hope alive, Bengals fans and those who constantly anoint this team every offseason solely because they have Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and beat the Chiefs in the playoffs one time four years ago. Go ahead and look at the schedule. There might be three more upcoming losses with the Lions, Packers and Steelers next up on the schedule. Continue scrolling through because there’s a three-game stretch against the Ravens twice with the Bills sandwiched between the two AFC North battles.
Say what you want about the Ravens’ issues and 1–3 start. It’s not as bad as what has been going on in Cincinnati for quite some time now. The team can’t protect the quarterback and the defense can’t protect the end zone. Even if Burrow was healthy, this defense would probably blow most leads. The Bengals aren’t equipped to contend and have zero chance to compete without Burrow.
Chase should have just taken a seat when he decided to tell coach Zac Taylor that he was open on third down with his team trailing big in the fourth quarter. Maybe backup Jake Browning briefly saw Chase open downfield, but for four quarters in Denver, he had no time operating behind one of the worst offensive lines in the league.
That was the same situation during the embarrassing 38-point beatdown in Minnesota last week. Cincinnati has been outscored 76–13 in the past two games, making its 2–0 start a distant memory.
Again, no one will be saving this team. Not Burrow, not Browning, not Kirk Cousins or any other quarterback available before the Nov. 4 trade deadline. Just fold and take the top-10 pick to draft the best available offensive line prospect or edge rusher.
The teams that tie up a significant amount of the salary cap on the quarterback and a few other core players must prioritize the draft to remain contenders and not just trot out a top-heavy roster. But the Bengals have whiffed on several draft picks in recent years. They might have a running back gem in Chase Brown, a 2023 fifth-round pick, but he can’t do much behind a struggling offensive line. In four games, Brown has 133 yards and is averaging 2.3 yards per carry.
Hopefully one of the Bengals’ decision makers stared at the graphic from the ESPN broadcast that listed Burrow’s six significant injuries since they took him No. 1 in 2020. Maybe that gave them a hint to stop paying wide receivers and prioritize the offensive line moving forward.
Look, I’ll stop bashing the Bengals for wanting to lock down two talented wide receivers for their franchise quarterback. But it’s strange that this team doesn’t do more to keep Burrow upright. I get that this team can’t draft and doesn’t want to pay defenders, but at least give yourself a chance to win some shootout games like last year’s squad, which fell short of the postseason despite Burrow playing at an elite level.
Heck, even the Browns made a trade to improve their offensive line. I’m not saying offensive tackle Cam Robinson will solve their problems, but at least the Browns are trying to improve their offensive line.
Maybe I’m being a little harsh. It’s always dangerous forking a team after four games. But everyone has been aware of the Bengals’ same roster holes for several years now. No matter how much I scream about this team being overrated and riddled with concerns, there will be a large audience that will shrug and stare at Burrow’s and Chase’s highlights.
Patrick Mahomes doesn't have players as good as Chase and Higgins and has made the Super Bowl three consecutive seasons. The same with Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson and they make the postseason regularly.
The Bengals haven’t made the playoffs since 2022. They’re on the verge of wasting another prime Burrow, Chase and Higgins season. It’s time to stop wasting your time on the Bengals.