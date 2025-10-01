Oilers Address Goalie Woes in Preseason Trade With Mammoth
With just a less than a week until the 2025-26 NHL season gets underway, the Oilers have made a move to add some depth at goalie.
Edmonton agreed to acquire Connor Ingram in a trade with the Mammoth, according to multiple reports. Ingram was waived by Utah earlier this week, but now finds himself heading to join the Oilers, though he will reportedly start off in the AHL.
The Mammoth are expected to retain $800,000 of the $1.9 million Ingram is owed in 2025-26. In exchange for Ingram, Utah will receive future considerations from the Oilers.
Ingram, 28, appeared in 22 games for Utah last season. He had a .887 save percentage and surrendered an average of 3.27 goals per game. Those certainly aren't very encouraging figures from the four-year veteran, but he's only two years removed from a solid season in which he racked up six shutouts and had a career high .907 save percentage.
The Oilers will be Ingram's third NHL franchise in five years. He's spent time with the Predators, Coyotes (and Utah), and now will be working his way up the ranks in Edmonton, where he'll hope to unseat Calvin Pickard as the team's backup goalie behind Stuart Skinner.