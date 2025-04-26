SI

Old Deion Sanders Tweet Slamming Browns Resurfaces After Shedeur Sanders Gets Drafted

A Sanders tweet ripping the Browns resurfaced after Shedeur was picked by Cleveland.

Deion coached his son at Colorado / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Shedeur Sanders is officially an NFL player, getting drafted in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns. His journey to this point was long, strange, and winding, and that's before getting into his shocking draft slide. Sanders was widely expected to go in the first two rounds of the draft at worst, yet ended up available well into the fifth round. Regardless of the how or the why, though, Sanders is a Brown and can now turn his attention towards maximizing his potential as a football player.

In the meantime there's plenty to discuss and dissect about Sanders's fall and final destination. As those discussions happened on Saturday, an old tweet of his father's resurfaced.

Back in 2018, Deion Sanders decided to opine on the Browns' offseason moves and slammed Cleveland as a suboptimal destination for a young quarterback, saying he'd pull an Eli Manning (force a draft day trade to a preferred destination) if he could.

"love what the Browns have done this offseason," Sanders wrote, "but if im a young QB ain't no way im going to Cleveland. I would pull a ELI MANNING If possible. #ThinkAboutthat #Truth"

Seven years later, it's Sanders's son as the young QB who will join the Browns. The NFL world will surely find out how he feels about that in the near future.

