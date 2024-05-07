One Common Theme That the 49ers Used in the NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL draft is the eighth one completed by the San Francisco 49ers under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch.
Usually there is a common theme from the 49ers in each draft. It is a foundation that they abide by when drafting players. Something that is a consistent trait or skill with each and every player they drafted.
For this year's draft class, the common theme that the 49ers used for their drafted players was experience. Every player has multiple years and a lot of games under their belt. That should make for an increased likelihood that their rookies can see the field and make contributions for the 49ers.
“We just went with the players that we really liked and appreciated," said Lynch. "One thing I used on some of the earlier players was consensus. It was a big Draft where if every avenue of our organization can get behind someone, we felt really good about these guys, really good football players."
You have to wonder if the 49ers are doing that to avoid ever having a Trey Lance situation again. Lance was a failed draft pick by the 49ers and it was because he had hardly any playing experience. They don't want to be in that situation again where a player needs basic college development on their roster. That is not what an NFL team is for.
Of course, the 49ers didn't draft these players solely because of experience, but it surely was a major box check for them I'm sure. So, now the 49ers can just get these rookies well rounded over time and let them take it for themselves. The mindset of players also helps tremendously in having belief in them.
"With Malik [Mustapha], just love the way he plays the game, plays our style," said Lynch. "We talk a lot about running to the football and getting there with bad intentions and Malik kind of embodies that. One of our favorite interviews, one of my favorite interviews at the Combine.
"He really handles himself well, but on the field plays the right way. Right on down the line, [RB Isaac] Guerendo, [WR Jacob] Cowing onto [OL Jarrett] Kingston and [LB Tatum] Bethune at the end, players that we really had a great feel for and liked them and we made them Niners.”