One Move Every AFC West Team Should Make This Offseason
The AFC West is loaded. Three playoff teams and four fantastic coaches in Andy Reid, Sean Payton, Pete Carroll and Jim Harbaugh.
Still, there’s plenty of work ahead for each of the four squads. Despite the Kansas City Chiefs being in five of the last six Super Bowls, they have issues along the offensive line while the defense has a litany of big names hitting free agency.
In Denver, the Broncos are trying to build on a surprising trip to the postseason with rookie quarterback Bo Nix. To do so, Denver has to get more talent around him. And the same is true with the Los Angeles Chargers, who won 11 games despite having only rookie receiver Ladd McConkey as a viable target.
With the Las Vegas Raiders, the full-scale rebuild is on. The questions are all over the roster, but they start at the sport’s paramount position.
Let’s look at where each team stands, and what to expect in the coming weeks.
Denver Broncos
One move they should make: Bolster the offensive weaponry
Denver was one of the surprise teams of 2024. The Broncos made the playoffs, winning 10 games behind Nix and one of the league's best defenses.
However, to take the next step, Denver must surround Nix with better playmakers. Outside of receiver Courtland Sutton, the Broncos relied on youth at wideout, including rookies Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele. And while both contributed, Denver general manager George Paton would be wise to find upgrades both at running back and tight end, along with a stud receiver to complement Sutton.
Luckily for the Broncos, the draft is loaded with talent at running back and tight end, while free agency offers plenty of veteran free agents, including some that are likely to be released in the coming days. If Denver can snag one, and then use some of its draft capital to bolster other areas, it could be a sneaky contender in 2025.
Kansas City Chiefs
One move they should make: Address the offensive line—specifically left tackle
Super Bowl LIX was a pretty good indicator of what the Chiefs must address this offseason.
Against the Philadelphia Eagles, Patrick Mahomes was sacked six times and pressured on almost 50% of his dropbacks without being blitzed once. To this end, Kansas City must find a left tackle for the long haul, while potentially replacing Pro Bowl right guard Trey Smith should he depart in free agency.
If general manager Brett Veach decides to prioritize left tackle when the market opens on March 10, he's got three realistic options in Ronnie Stanley, Alaric Jackson and Cam Robinson. Of the three, Stanley is the most talented, but he's also often injured. Before playing 17 games for the Baltimore Ravens in '24, Stanley missed 36 games over the previous four years.
While Kansas City also needs to re-sign some defensive starters and add speed on offense, look for Veach to be most aggressive in upgrading Mahomes's blindside.
Las Vegas Raiders
One move they should make: Figure out the quarterback and go from there
The Raiders have been searching for a true franchise quarterback for more than two decades. It's time to stop the search, but that won't be easy.
Las Vegas has the No. 6 pick in the draft. It's possible either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders is available, but it's more likely that if the Raiders want one of them, trading up could be necessary. Of course, there's also the option of free agency with Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson on the market. Wilson has a clear tie here after spending his first 10 years in the league with Carroll in Seattle.
Perhaps the best scenario is signing Wilson to a one-year deal while also snagging a rookie quarterback in the first round. To trade up, the Raiders can use their extra draft picks, having two third-rounders and three selections in the sixth round as well.
Los Angeles Chargers
One move they should make: Give Justin Herbert receivers to threaten defenses
Last season, Justin Herbert was essentially throwing to McConkey and a bunch of question marks.
While Josh Palmer is respectable and Quentin Johnston is supposed to be respectable, the Chargers were left forcing the ball to their rookie slot receiver in hopes of moving the ball. Improving in that group of pass catchers is the biggest issue moving forward for general manager Joe Horitz.
With Tee Higgins likely getting the franchise tag and Chris Godwin moving back his void date in hopes of a long-term deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chargers may need to get creative and/or utilize the draft.
While this isn't thought to be a great draft for wideouts, there are first-round options in their range at No. 22 overall, including Missouri's Luther Burden III and Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State. Outside of Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, those two could be the first pure receivers to come off the board in April.