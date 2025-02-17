One Move Every NFC East Team Should Make in 2025
Sometimes the obvious moves are the best offseason decisions.
The teams in the NFC East have a few obvious moves to make, starting with the New York Giants, who need a franchise quarterback after playing a handful of signal-callers throughout a forgetful 2024 season.
The Dallas Cowboys could use a star running back to help new coach Brian Schottenheimer. And the Washington Commanders have plenty of needs on the defensive side after a special year from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and coach Dan Quinn.
The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles don’t have an obvious roster hole, but they do have a key in-house free agent that they need to retain.
Here’s one move each team in the division needs to make.
Dallas Cowboys
One move they should make: Draft RB Ashton Jeanty
Most mock drafts already have Jeanty penciled in at pick No. 12 to the Cowboys because they obviously need help with their stagnant ground game.
The days of not prioritizing a running back are gone after Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry made their former teams regret letting them go and Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs proved their current teams right for using a first-round pick on them. Jeanty, the Boise State Heisman Trophy candidate, would take pressure off Dak Prescott and his ability to turn small lanes into big gains will benefit a Dallas offensive line that could lose veteran guard Zack Martin in free agency. Jeanty had 374 carries for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns during a special final season at Boise State.
Perhaps the biggest mistake the Cowboys made last season was neglecting the running back position in the offseason. They went into the 2024 campaign with a backfield committee of Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott and averaged only 100.3 rushing yards per game, 27th best in the league.
New York Giants
One move they should make: Find a franchise QB
Somehow Giants coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen survived one of the worst seasons in team history. This could be their final shot at finding a franchise quarterback, which they thought they had when they re-signed Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract extension before the 2023 season.
Jones was just a one-year wonder, giving Daboll one of the worst offenses in the NFL the past two seasons. Jones was cut in the middle of the season before signing as a backup with the Minnesota Vikings. Schoen might regret not drafting Bo Nix, J.J. McCarthy or Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 6 pick last year, even though the Giants used that selection on stud rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers.
The Giants can’t afford to pass on a quarterback this year, perhaps making them an obvious landing spot at No. 3 for one of the top quarterback prospects such as Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. New York could also pursue Sam Darnold or Justin Fields in free agency.
Philadelphia Eagles
One move they should make: Re-sign LB Zack Baun
Eagles GM Howie Roseman is known for making savvy moves, but he probably didn’t expect linebacker Zack Baun to turn into a first-team All-Pro after signing the former special teams contributor of the New Orleans Saints to a one-year, $3.5 million contract last year.
The Eagles now need to reward Baun for turning the weak linebacker room into a strength on the field. Baun excelled in coverage—he had a huge interception against Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl—and is a solid run defender, but he has a knack for making game-changing plays. Also, Baun’s presence allowed Nakobe Dean to find his footing after two shaky seasons in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia probably can’t afford to keep all its stars, but the 28-year-old Baun has proven to be a valuable core player in Vic Fangio’s defensive scheme. Baun recorded 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception in his breakout 2024 season.
Washington Commanders
One move they should make: Acquire a top defensive player
Daniels will be the focal point of the Commanders’ offseason, as he should be after a special rookie season that took Washington to the NFC championship game. But Daniels already proved he’s capable of elevating his teammates, somehow making it work with an offense featuring tight end Zach Ertz as the No. 2 option behind Terry McLaurin.
But the Commanders should use their splash move on the defensive side. Quinn also made it work with what he had, but this defense often failed to help Daniels’s high-scoring offense. It all came crashing down during the NFC title game when the unit allowed 55 points and seven rushing touchdowns against the Eagles.
Washington GM Adam Peters showed in his first free agency he won’t chase big free agents, preferring scheme fit more than star power. But he did make the aggressive midseason trade for cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Perhaps there’s an elite edge rusher on the trade market? Maybe Myles Garrett? Or maybe the Commanders look to trade up in the draft for one of the top defensive prospects. There are multiple ways of landing talent, but the Commanders should prioritize the defense this offseason to help Daniels in Year 2.