One Unexpected Move the Cowboys Should Make to Rescue Their Defense
Up until the moment the Cowboys were methodically dissected by the Broncos on Sunday, I think many of us harbored at least some modicum of hope that this offense would be consistently electric enough to overcome a historically bad stretch of defensive football. Dallas has given up 40-plus points twice and is the third-worst defense in franchise history by points allowed through eight games.
The realization that not even Dak Prescott at an MVP pace with a healthy CeeDee Lamb and rejuvenated George Pickens is capable of salvaging the season used to create the kind of arm-twisting pain that would motivate owner Jerry Jones into action. But the newly passive “all in when it suits me” owner more regularly specializes in tantalizing reporters with the idea that he might do something, without actually following through.
As we approach the trade deadline, it very likely means the Cowboys won’t be players unless the prospect in question is some sort of late-round flier who didn’t work out somewhere and could potentially fill a part-time role with some degree of upside (both financial and otherwise). Think: Jonathan Mingo, only … more Jonathan Mingo-y.
However, I have a plan to possibly fix the Cowboys’ defense that doesn’t necessitate Jones pounding much pavement. It would make the Cowboys incredibly interesting at a price point Jones can stomach, and he could stop pretending he was serious when he asked the Raiders about Maxx Crosby. At the very least, even if it crumbled spectacularly, it would give Jones the attention he craves like a plant biologically seeking sunlight.
O.K., enough preamble. The Cowboys should hire Rex Ryan, either as a consultant or in a full-time defensive coordinator role if the organization is considering making a change at that particular spot.
You may almost exclusively know Ryan now as a haymaker-throwing analyst who gives ESPN a Sean Hannity–like presence, unbound by the societal norms of sensitivity. But I knew him—and I think a lot of coaches still know him—as a defensive guru. I also know him as a coach who ran successful simulated pressure defenses when they weren’t as en vogue as they are now. In Ryan’s 12 years as an NFL head coach or play-calling defensive coordinator, his defenses finished outside the top 10 in yards allowed just twice. He had five of those defenses in the top 10 in takeaways, nine of them top in the 10 in rushing yards per attempt allowed and seven of those defenses in the top 10 in net yards per passing attempt allowed. In 2010, Ryan’s defense added 182 expected points, according to Pro Football Focus. This year’s Cowboys, through eight games, have removed 106 expected points, the second-worst total in the league.
Ryan’s impact may get lost behind the persona
Ryan was a Brian Flores–type coordinator before Flores, who was almost guerilla in his approach, which was especially useful when his units were undermanned. Ryan’s defenses with the Jets were talented but, outside of the in-prime future Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis, and a pair of really good seasons from Bart Scott, the Jets relied on role players who could simply understand the complexities of what Ryan was trying to accomplish (all right, I think that’s a bit like saying outside of the billion dollar fortune, Bruce Wayne was just a really hard-working crime fighter, but work with me). His highest-graded run defenders from his best defenses were the likes of Sione Pouha, Mike DeVito and Brodney Pool.
I say all this, in part, because I worry that Ryan’s impact may get lost behind the persona. Much in the way we stop thinking about Terry Bradshaw as a quarterback with a serious cannon and some sneaky good pocket mobility or Rob Gronkowski as one of the most cerebral nonquarterbacks of his generation, Ryan has the kind of everyman appeal on TV that lends itself to assumptions.
I also say this because I think it would genuinely help the Cowboys. Ryan’s offensive coordinator for the first three years of his Jets tenure was … drumroll … current Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. The pair would presumably have an amenable relationship, and Ryan was interviewed for the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator opening in 2024 before Mike Zimmer was given the role.
Ryan would be either an ideal stylistic complement to the more reserved and measured current DC Matt Eberflus, as a consultant, or a straight-up antithesis as a replacement who would roll into the building on Day 1 and, at the very least, warm to the veterans such as Dante Fowler Jr., Jadeveon Clowney and Kenny Clark. I believe strongly that if Ryan had simply taken some time between the Jets job (where he was head coach from 2009 through ’14) and the Bills job (where he was head coach in 2015 and ’16), he would have properly rejuvenated and reprised his role as a galvanizing force, much like he did with the Jets when taking over for Eric Mangini.
At the very least, it has to be worth a shot. It’s not always easy to satisfy the Jones bingo card when it comes to an emergency in-season transaction. But adding Ryan may be better than any single trade, it would be far less costly and it would make the Cowboys a little bit more like the Cowboys, instead of this strange organism that is almost purposefully middling. Ryan, I’m certain, wouldn’t allow that to remain the status quo.