Overhead Shot of Bourbon Street Ahead of Super Bowl LIX Is Absolutely Wild
The Super Bowl has been hosted in 16 different cities across 59 years, but nowhere throws a party like New Orleans.
Super Bowl LIX marks the 11th time that the Big Game has been played in the Big Easy, and Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs fans have embraced the opportunity to party it up ahead of kickoff.
Fox broadcasted an awesome overhead shot from Bourbon Street during its pregame coverage, and the scenes from the infamous French Quarter party capital are enough to give anyone watching at home today FOMO.
New Orleans serves as host for the first time since 2013—Super Bowl XLVII between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, a game made famous by the Superdome power outage that delayed the game for 34 minutes.
That game itself was a classic, with the Ravens winning 34–31. It is far from the only great championship played in New Orleans. The Superdome also played host to the first championship of the New England Patriots dynasty (Super Bowl XXXVI). The Chiefs won Super Bowl IV—their first Super Bowl championship—in NOLA, while the Eagles were on the wrong side of a loss in Super Bowl XV to the Oakland Raiders in the city.
Kickoff of Super Bowl LIX will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Fox.