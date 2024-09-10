Overhead View of Anthony Richardson's 60-Yard TD Pass Makes it Even More Impressive
Anthony Richardson unleashed a mind-bending 60-yard touchdown pass during Week 1 and now we have video that makes it look even cooler.
The Indianapolis Colts quarterback hurled a deep ball to Alec Pierce in the first quarter against the Houston Texans that defied logic. Richardson stumbled, was surrounded by a collapsing pocket, and threw the ball 65.3 yards in the air, landing it right in Pierce's hands as he crossed the goal line. It was truly incredible.
On Monday, the Colts released another video of the throw and it makes it look even more impressive. It's an overhead view of the play that follows the ball as it flies through the air. If anything, it makes the throw look completely effortless for Richardson.
From this view you can see Richardson is leaning back as he releases the ball, yet he's able to somehow get his whole arm into the throw.
The Texans won the game 29–27, but Richardson's throw is all anyone is talking about. He didn't have the best game, as he went 9-of-19 for 212 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. He added 56 yards and a score on six carries.
Despite the loss, Richardson showed flashes of his immense talent. We now have multiple videos to prove that.