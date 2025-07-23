SI

Ozzy Osbourne’s 2005 Performance of 'Crazy Train' at Patriots Opener Resurfaces After Death

The Prince of Darkness had Gillette Stadium rocking.

Mike Kadlick

Ozzy Osbourne performed at the Patriots 2005 season opener.
Ozzy Osbourne performed at the Patriots 2005 season opener. / Kirby Lee/Getty Images
The death of Ozzy Osbourne on Tuesday was a profound loss for the music world. The Black Sabbath lead singer and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was a heavy metal icon, whose personality transcended all walks of life.

The news of his passing sparked many tributes across the sports world, including one from the New England Patriots—who took the Gillette Stadium game field with Osbourne's song "Crazy Train" blaring in the background for over 20 seasons during the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era.

In fact, ahead of the NFL's 2005 season opener, the two-time defending champion Patriots hosted Osbourne and his band in Foxborough for a live performance of the hit song. The electric rendition has since resurfaced following his death.

Check it out here:

What a performance. Gillette was going absolutely wild for the Prince of Darnkess.

Osbourne's passing at the age of 76 comes just weeks after his final live show at the "Back to the Beginning" concert in Birmingham, England.

RIP to an absolute legend.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

