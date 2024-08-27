SI

Packers' AJ Dillon to Miss 2024 Season With Neck Injury

The 2020 second-round pick recorded 613 yards on the ground last season.

Liam McKeone

Nov 23, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Tuesday marked cut-down day around the NFL as every team was required to trim their 90-player preseason roster down to 53 players. There's always a few surprises mixed in with the expected releases. This year, the Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon was one such surprise.

Shortly after the 4 p.m. cut deadline, the Packers placed Dillon on the Injured Reserve list with a neck injury. They did not designate him to return, meaning he will miss all of the 2024 season.

While Dillon didn't have a great year in 2023, averaging a career-low 3.4 yards per carry while rushing for 613 yards and two touchdowns, the Packers didn't add much in terms of experience behind Dillon on the depth chart this offseason. The expectation was that he'd remain as the backup running back, this year behind Josh Jacobs instead of Aaron Jones, and Green Bay would make a decision next offseason whether 2024 third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd would be ready to replace Dillon. This appeared to be supported by Dillon's snaps in training camp and his brief appearances in two of Green Bay's three preseason contests this summer.

However, Dillon was held out of the third preseason game with a stinger. This raised some flags because the Boston College product missed the final three games of the 2023 season with a stinger as well. It seems whatever ails Dillon is serious enough to hold him out for the rest of the 2024.

A second-round pick in 2020, Dillon rushed for 2,428 yards and 16 touchdowns over four seasons with the Packers. He signed a one-year deal with Green Bay this offseason and will hit the open market again next year.

