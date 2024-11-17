Packers Block Bears' Game-Winning Field Goal Attempt, Ruin Caleb Williams's Comeback Attempt
The Chicago Bears came very close to earning a hard-fought victory at home over a division rival at the exact time they needed it. Unfortunately, the Green Bay Packers had something to say about that.
After Caleb Williams improbably drove the Bears' offense deep into Packers' territory in the final two minutes while trailing 20-19, Cairo Santos lined up for a 46-yard field goal attempt with only a few seconds left in the game. If he sent the football through the uprights, the Bears win the day.
The kick was blocked. A huge surge by the Packers through the middle of the line led to defensive lineman Karl Brooks getting a hand on the ball.
Here's a replay of the exciting sequence:
It is the second blocked game-winning field goal attempt in two weeks; the Kansas City Chiefs staved off the Denver Broncos on the back of the same play in Week 10.
What a heart-breaker for Chicago, who now fall to 4-6 on the year. The Packers, on the other hand, keep pace with the Minnesota Vikings for second in the NFC North with a 7-3 record.