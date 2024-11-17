SI

Packers Block Bears' Game-Winning Field Goal Attempt, Ruin Caleb Williams's Comeback Attempt

Caleb Williams's late-game heroics were ultimately for naught.

Liam McKeone

The Packers beat the Bears 20-19.
The Packers beat the Bears 20-19. / NFL on
In this story:

The Chicago Bears came very close to earning a hard-fought victory at home over a division rival at the exact time they needed it. Unfortunately, the Green Bay Packers had something to say about that.

After Caleb Williams improbably drove the Bears' offense deep into Packers' territory in the final two minutes while trailing 20-19, Cairo Santos lined up for a 46-yard field goal attempt with only a few seconds left in the game. If he sent the football through the uprights, the Bears win the day.

The kick was blocked. A huge surge by the Packers through the middle of the line led to defensive lineman Karl Brooks getting a hand on the ball.

Here's a replay of the exciting sequence:

It is the second blocked game-winning field goal attempt in two weeks; the Kansas City Chiefs staved off the Denver Broncos on the back of the same play in Week 10.

What a heart-breaker for Chicago, who now fall to 4-6 on the year. The Packers, on the other hand, keep pace with the Minnesota Vikings for second in the NFC North with a 7-3 record.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL