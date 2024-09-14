SI

Packers Downgrade Jordan Love; QB Not Expected to Play vs. Colts

Green Bay has downgraded Love to doubtful for Sunday's game against Indianapolis.

Mike McDaniel

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will not play Sunday vs. the Colts.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will not play Sunday vs. the Colts. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts and is not expected to play, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Packers plan to start Malik Willis at quarterback and elevate Sean Clifford from the practice squad to serve as the backup on Sunday.

Love sprained his MCL late in the team's Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but had been doing everything in his power to defy the odds and try to play in the Week 2 home opener against Indianapolis on Sunday. Instead, Love will sit and try to see if his ailing knee responds favorably to another week of treatment.

Willis is in his third NFL season and has made just three career starts, which all came in his rookie season with the Titans. Willis has completed 35 of his 67 career pass attempts for 350 yards and three interceptions.

The Packers and the Colts square off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL