Packers Downgrade Jordan Love; QB Not Expected to Play vs. Colts
Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts and is not expected to play, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The Packers plan to start Malik Willis at quarterback and elevate Sean Clifford from the practice squad to serve as the backup on Sunday.
Love sprained his MCL late in the team's Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but had been doing everything in his power to defy the odds and try to play in the Week 2 home opener against Indianapolis on Sunday. Instead, Love will sit and try to see if his ailing knee responds favorably to another week of treatment.
Willis is in his third NFL season and has made just three career starts, which all came in his rookie season with the Titans. Willis has completed 35 of his 67 career pass attempts for 350 yards and three interceptions.
The Packers and the Colts square off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.