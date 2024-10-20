Packers Fans Physically Deny Joe Mixon's Attempted Lambeau Leap After TD
The Houston Texans traveled to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 7. After the Texans recovered a mishandled punt by the Packers in the red zone, Joe Mixon scored a touchdown two plays later.
To celebrate Mixon found a Texans fans seated in the first row and attempted to do a Lambeau Leap. He was quickly denied by multiple Packers fans who shoved him out of the stands. In the end, Mixon was not able to pull off the iconic celebration.
It was mainly that one guy, but at least one more fan got involved in putting hands on MIxon to keep him out of the stands.
The running back clearly learned his lesson and settled for one of LeBron James's celebrations when he scored another touchdown a few minutes later.
Let this be a lesson to all opposing players. Some fans like to pretend they're bouncers and the Lambeau seats are an exclusive club. Invite only.
