Packers Fans Were Disgusted With Team’s Dreadful Start vs. Rival Vikings
Fans of the Green Bay Packers are not enjoying their Sundays.
The Minnesota Vikings walked into Lambeau Field in Week 4 and jumped out to a 28-0 second quarter lead. While the Packers did finally get on the board just before halftime, things were not looking good for them in Jordan Love's return. They went to the locker room down 28-7.
Packers fans were not a happy bunch, as they lashed out at the team and the officials, blaming anyone they could for the team's awful performance. They took to social media to express their disgust.
Yeah, it was bad. Packers Twitter was becoming a dark place.
Sam Darnold was brilliant for the Vikings in the first half, completing 11 of 15 passes for 136 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He completed passes to eight different receivers, and wideout Jordan Addison had a seven-yard rush for a touchdown and a 29-yard reception for a touchdown.
Meanwhile, in his return from injury, Love struggled. He only completed 12 of 24 throws for 118 yards, with a touchdown and two interceptions. It was a rough half all the way around.